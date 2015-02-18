Sea Lion Pups Coming Ashore in Record Numbers

Researchers look at warmer ocean temperatures and disease as possible causes

Researchers are discovering that an extraordinarily high number of sea lion pups have come ashore along the California coast this winter, and are malnourished for reasons that are still being studied.

On Wednesday, officials from the NOAA Fisheries briefed reporters on the increase in sea lion strandings, including those in Santa Barbara County.

Scientists are still exploring why the pups are coming ashore, but said it may have something to do with warmer-than-normal ocean temperatures, which are affecting the availability of prey.

Statewide, more pups have been seen coming ashore to California beaches, and last week a family kayaking near the Santa Barbara Harbor had a sea lion pup jump onto the back of their kayak to hitch a ride.

Justin Viezbicke, NOAA Stranding Coordinator, who is based out of Long Beach, told reporters that 940 pups have been brought to rehabilitation facilities just since Jan. 1.

That's "significantly above average," he said.

Pups are arriving on shore weak and emaciated, and Viezbicke said that the rehabilitation facilities are doing the best they can to care for the pups, but that many are already at capacity.

Viezbicke encouraged people who spot a pup that is on its own to report the sighting by calling the Marine Mammal Center at 805.687.3255, but not to attempt to pick up the animals or bring them into the facilities on their own.

"The reality is that we can't get to all of these animals," he said, adding later that if too many animals are brought in, they will have to stay on the beach or be humanely euthanized.

There are about 300,000 sea lions from the California-Mexico border to Washington, and many pups are staying in the rehab facilities for a number of weeks to recover, "so they're not just in and out," Justin said.

Most pups begin their lives on the shores of San Miguel and San Nicholas islands, according to Sharon Melin, a NOAA wildlife biologist.

Pups are born in June and weaned about 11 months later, and they are solely dependent on their mothers for first six months of life.

Then the mothers gradually supplement the pups' diets with food they go out to hunt for, which includes sardines, anchovies, squid, rockfish and many other species.

Scientists think prey may be harder to find as water along the entire West Coast becomes warmer, and it may be taking longer for the mothers to return with food for the babies, causing them to leave in search of their own food.

"They really shouldn't be trying to leave the rookeries this early," Melin said of the pups.

Melin said researchers found that when they weighed pups at the rookeries last fall, they were about 19 percent below their normal weight. They went back four months later and discovered that the babies were even more poorly nourished, at 44 percent of their normal body weight.

Melin said that biologists are focusing on disease and food availability, but the cause is unknown and they are bracing for "a large number of pups coming in over the next few months."

Nate Mantua, a climatologist with NOAA, said that the waters off of the West Coast are 2-5 degrees warmer than the long-term average for this time of year, reminiscent of the kind of warming that has been seen during extreme El Nino events.

Light winds have contributed to warm water gathering, and that warmth has expanded to depths of 100 meters, not just on the surface.

Unless the winds stay strong for an extended period, the upwelling of cold water from deeper areas may not occur.

"We're nearing a season where we expect to see a lot of wind from the north," he said of March.

However, right now there's no indication of dramatic change in the weather.

