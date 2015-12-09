Monday, April 9 , 2018, 4:24 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Sea Shells, Animal Footprints To Be Featured In Lompoc’s Next Creative Crosswalks Project

Winning designs of phase 2 project revealed after Children’s Christmas Season Parade

Contest winners Linda Powers and Michelle Schaerfer show off their Lompoc creative crosswalk designs.
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | December 9, 2015 | 1:31 p.m.

Sea shells and footprints representing local animal life will be depicted in the designs for the next two creative crosswalks in Lompoc

The two winning designs of the Creative Crossings Phase II project were revealed last week after the Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade. 

Michelle Schaerfer’s entry, “​Lompoc’s Local Fauna,” featuring three types of footprints, and Linda Powers’ design of “Sand Dollars and Sea Shells” were selected for the next two crosswalks at the intersection of North I Street and West Walnut Avenue.

The yellow-and-white crosswalk designs will be installed in 2016, organizers said. 

A committee narrowed the field of more than 40 entries to seven which were picked through online voting with options including a family walking, a plover at sunset and hopscotch with a rocket.

The city’s first four creative crosswalks were installed in the summer at the intersection of South H Street and Cypress Avenue. 

The Healthy Lompoc Coalition spearheaded the project to turn asphalt into a canvas for art with a goal of enhancing the pedestrian experience, attracting tourism and and boosting economic development.  

Funding came from the Santa Barbara Foundation, and lower-than-expected costs for the first four crosswalks allowed Lompoc to add the second phase. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

