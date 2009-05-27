Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 9:38 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Several Seabirds Evacuated in Jesusita Fire Euthanized

Some rescued pelicans, seagulls were unable to recover sufficiently to be released into the wild

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | May 27, 2009 | 5:14 p.m.

After being evacuated from their homes during the Jesusita Fire, several seabirds met a sad end when they were deemed “unreleasable” and had to be euthanized, according to June Taylor, who runs a rehabilitation center and pond for seabirds at her home in North Goleta.

Taylor, who works in conjunction with the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network, looks after any injured or ill seabirds that individuals or other agencies have alerted her about. The network operates out of an office at the Fairview Shopping Center in Goleta, and it has the capacity to care for smaller songbirds needing a temporary home.

But larger birds find their way out to Taylor’s home, where she’s helped seabirds with oiled feathers and injuries from hooks or fishing line.  During the Jesusita Fire, she evacuated her home before it was mandatory, and she and a group of volunteers packed up the animals, which included seven pelicans, 20 seagulls, baby ducklings, dogs, rabbits and chickens. In addition, 75 rescued doves were also evacuated to safer surroundings.

Taylor’s home escaped the blaze, and she’s now back home with some of the birds.

But many of the seabirds did not fare so well. After she and the seabirds evacuated her home, Taylor said, the larger birds were transported to a facility in Huntington Beach. There, five of the seven pelicans were considered unreleasable and were euthanized; two, however, were well enough to be released. 

The California Department of Fish and Game is the agency responsible for determining whether an animal can be released into the wild, and makes its decisions based on strict guidelines, Taylor said. In addition to the pelicans, 13 seagulls were released, but five or six had to be euthanized, she said.

“It’s very hard to find homes for them,” she said. In the past, Taylor had found homes for two pelicans at the Santa Barbara Zoo and another pair at a zoo in Los Angeles, but had been unable to find homes for the remaining birds.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 