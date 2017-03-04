Friday, June 1 , 2018, 1:40 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Swimming

Seale Wins Two Events and Relay as SBCC Takes Western State Conference No. 1

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information | March 4, 2017 | 10:10 p.m.

Addison Seale won the 100 breaststroke and 200 IM on Saturday, leading SBCC to victory in WSC Swim Meet No. 1 at College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita.

Seale, a sophomore from La Jolla who was recently named SBCC’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year, captured the 100 breaststroke in 1:14.17 and the 200 individual medley in 2:20.36, the fourth-fastest time in school history.

She also swam the second leg on the victorious 200 medley relay that finished in 1:58.50.

The two-time defending WSC champion Vaqueros won the five-school meet with 381 points. Bakersfield was second at 278 and L.A. Valley took third with 266.

The Vaqueros grabbed the first, third, fifth and seventh spots in the 200 IM. Seale took first, Serafina Chavez was third in 2:33.25 with Anna Manfreda fifth and Lili Talkin seventh.

Reese Ellestad won the 50 and 100 freestyle races and Alex Humann led a 1-2-3 Vaquero finish in the 200 free in 2:06.77. Halie Johnson was second and Mackenzie Richards took third.

Johnson was also second in the 500 free in 5:57.49. Manfreda was second in the 100 backstoke and swam the third leg on the winning 200-yard free relay team. The other members were Johnson, Sierra Varlesi and Humann.

The Vaqueros went 3-4-5 in the 100 butterfly with Chavez taking third, Katherine Winters fourth and Charissa Dorn fifth.

“I was really happy with our first WSC outing,” said fourth-year coach Chuckie Roth. “I was very encouraged with swims from Anna Manfreda, Reese Ellestad and Lili Talkin.

“We have a lot of work to do if we want to defend our WSC championship. I think this group is very motivated and we have lots of room for improvement.”

Santa Barbara will compete in the Cuesta Invitational next Saturday.

