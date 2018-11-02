Seán Carney to Manage Rosewood Miramar Beach Resort

Seán Carney has been appointed managing director of Rosewood Miramar Beach, a luxurt beachfront resort opening in early 2019 in Montecito.

In his role as managing director, Carney will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the property, including the resort’s six dining venues and Sense, A Rosewood Spa.

Carney joins Rosewood Miramar Beach with some 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry. Most recently, he served as managing director of the five-star Lough Eske Castle, A Solis Hotel in Donegal, Ireland.

During his tenure at Lough Eske Castle, Carney significantly increased the hotel’s revenue, profitability and occupancy rate. Previously, he was interim managing director at Capella Marigot Bay in Saint Lucia, where he oversaw the resort while it was undergoing a multi-million dollar renovation.

Carney has held various food and beverage positions at hotels across the U.S. and the Caribbean, including Caneel Bay, a former Rosewood Resort, Ritz Carlton in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Atlanta, GA., and the Hilton Waikoloa Village in Hawaii.

A dual citizen of Ireland and the U.S., Carney holds a bachelor’s degree with honors in international hospitality management from Queen Margaret University College in Edinburgh, Scotland.

“We are thrilled to welcome Seán to the Rosewood Miramar Beach team as we approach the upcoming opening of the property, which represents a significant moment for the brand,” said Radha Arora, president of Rosewood Hotels & Resorts.

“With his extensive experience in the industry and demonstrated track-record establishing top-tier properties across the globe, Seán is a welcome addition to Rosewood and will be instrumental in establishing this resort as a world-class destination,” Arora said.

— Jennifer Zacharias for Rosewood Miramar Beach.