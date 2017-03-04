Friday, June 1 , 2018, 2:17 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Sean Harman Leads Westmont Into GSAC Semifinals

Olisa Nwachie of Westmont shoots over William Jessup’s Brennan Rakoz. Nwachie had 15 points and nine rebounds. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information | March 4, 2017 | 12:43 a.m.

Sean Harman knocked down a career-high 28 points to lead #18 Westmont (24-6) to a 102-86 win over William Jessup (18-13) on Friday night in the quarterfinals of the GSAC Men's Basketball Tournament. Harman made 10 of 14 attempts from the field, including six of seven from 3-point range.

With the win, Westmont advances to the semifinals tomorrow night to host fifth-ranked and top-seeded Hope International (24-6). Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in Murchison Gymnasium. 

Westmont jumped out to am 8-2 lead on a pair of long-range bombs by Harmen and a layup by Sean McDonnell (15 points 10 rebounds). 

The Warriors of William Jessup responded by scoring nine of the next 11 points to go up 11-10, five and one-half minutes into the contest. However, it proved to be Jessup's only lead of the game.

Westmont held Jessup without a field goal over the next six minutes, outscoring the northern Warriors 15-2. Jerry Karczewski (16 points, 5 assists) scored the first five points on a jumper and a three before Olisa Nwachie (15 points, 9 rebounds) dropped in three layups. Harman and Sam Bentz (5 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals) each added a layup to complete the run. 

Westmont achieved its largest margin (34-21) of the first half on a dunk by Nwachie with 2:13 remaining before intermission. However, Jessup scored the final seven points of the opening frame to cut Westmont's advantage to just six (34-28) when the halftime horn sounded.

The Warriors of Montecito pushed their advantage in the first three minutes of the second half, talking a 44-30 lead. Over the next five and one-half minutes, however, Jessup pulled within three points (55-52) to threaten to spoil their host's fun.

Westmont, however, was not to be denied. An "and-one" play by Nwachie with just under 11 minutes remaining got the coastal Warriors rolling again. Seven and one-half minutes later, Westmont held a 23-point lead (86-63), The run included four field goals from Harman including two from beyond the arc.

Jessup would get no close than 14 points the rest of the way. Jessup was lead in scoring by All-GSAC selection Chris Murry (18 points, 5 assists). Elijah Lewis and Michael Patterson each had 17 points while Christian Jones contributed 15.

In the first quarterfinal game, #14 The Master's (24-4) delivered a 76-61 win over Arizona Christian and advance to the semifinals to take on the Eagles of #5 Biola (26-4). Tip-off for that game, which will also be played at Westmont, is scheduled for 5:00 p.m

