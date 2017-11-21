Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 12:35 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
College Basketball

Sean Harman Reaches 1,000 Career Points in Westmont Rout

By Westmont Sports Information | November 21, 2017 | 6:35 a.m.

Sean Harman became the 42nd Westmont men's basketball player to reach 1,000 career points, and the Warriors romped to a 90-68 win over La Sierra in the first game of the Hope Classic in Fullerton on Monday.

Sean Harman became 42nd Westmont men’s basketball player to reach the 1,000-point milestone. Click to view larger
Harman reached the milestone with his 7:32 left in the second half. Kyle Scalmanini stole the ball and passed it off to Harman who scored on the layup. The two points were Harman’s 1,000th and 1,001st points as a Warrior. 

“We can’t take Sean off the floor, he’s just so valuable in so many different ways," Westmont coach John Moore said. "He’s typically our best defender, he’s a great offensive rebounder for a guard, and he doesn’t miss shots. He’s one of the most efficient players I’ve ever had.

“I’m not exaggerating, every single coach would want to coach Sean Harman. When I talked to his high school coaches, the assistant said, ‘He’s my favorite player ever.’ The head coach said, ‘He’s one of my favorite players of all time.’ It doesn’t matter who’s coaching, they love Sean Harman,” added Moore.

Harman finished with 14 points as the Warriors won their sixth straight game without a loss. 

Olisa Nwachie scored the first two points of the game and the Warriors never gave up the lead. Their offense was stellar in the first half, shooting 65.5 percent from the floor and 57.1 percent from behind the three-point line.

Westmont finished the game with 22 assists on their 34 baskets and only turned the ball over seven times.

“That’s Westmont basketball right there,” said Moore. “The only place that we struggled a little bit was giving up a few too many offensive boards. That was one of our goals, and we weren’t very good at that.”

The Warriors finish their two-game stint at the Hope Classic as they face Warner Pacific (Ore.) on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

