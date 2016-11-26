Sean Harman’s Hot Shooting Sparks Westmont Men

College Basketball

Sean Harman made all four of his three-point attempts and missed only one shot all night to score 19 points and lead No. 12 Westmont Men's Basketball to an 87-69 win over the Bobcats of UC Merced. The Warriors (6-1) fell behind by nine points (33-21) with under six minutes to play in the first half but closed out the opening frame on an 18-5 run to take a one-point lead (39-38) into the locker room at halftime. Harman scored seven of the Warriors' points during the run on a pair of free throws, a layup and a three-pointer. Westmont used an 11-2 run to put some distance between themselves and the Bobcats (1-7). Olisa Nwachie (7 points, 6 rebounds) opened the final half with a layup. Sean McDonnell (8 points, 6 rebounds) hit a free throw before Jerry Karczewski (8 points) landed a shot from long distance. Harman capped the run with another three, giving the Warriors an advantage they would not relinquish. The Warriors shot 58.5 percent from the floor (65.4 percent in the second half) including 52.4 percent from three-point range (11 of 21). They outrebounded the Bobcats 38 to 16, pulling down 15 boards from the offensive glass.

