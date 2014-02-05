Sean Kim of Santa Barbara Named to Dean’s List at University of New Haven

Sean Kim of Santa Barbara was named to the Dean's List at the University of New Haven for the fall 2013 semester.

Full-time undergraduate students must have a 3.50 or better cumulative GPA for the semester to be eligible for the Dean's List.

The University of New Haven is a private, top-tier comprehensive institution recognized as a national leader in experiential education. Founded in 1920 on the campus of Yale University in cooperation with Northeastern University, UNH moved to its current West Haven campus in 1960. The University operates a satellite campus in Tuscany, Italy, and offers programs at several locations throughout Connecticut and in New Mexico and California. UNH provides its students with a unique combination of a solid liberal arts education and real-world, hands-on career and research opportunities.

The university enrolls approximately 6,400 students, including nearly 1,800 graduate students and more than 4,600 undergraduates — the majority of whom reside in university housing. Through its College of Arts and Sciences, College of Business, Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences, Tagliatela College of Engineering, and College of Lifelong & eLearning, UNH offers 75 undergraduate and graduate degree programs.

UNH students have access to more than 50 study abroad programs worldwide and its student-athletes compete in 16 varsity sports in the NCAA Division II's highly competitive Northeast-10 Conference.

— Madalyne Longfellow is a media relations graduate assistant for the University of New Haven.