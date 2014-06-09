Sean Kim of Santa Barbara Makes Dean’s List at University of New Haven
By Madalyne Longfellow for the University of New Haven | June 9, 2014 | 4:22 p.m.
Sean Kim of Santa Barbara was named to the Dean's List at the University of New Haven for the spring 2014 semester.
Full-time undergraduate students must have a 3.50 or better cumulative GPA for the semester to be eligible for the Dean's List.
The University of New Haven is a private, top-tier comprehensive institution recognized as a national leader in experiential education. Founded in 1920, the university enrolls approximately 1,800 graduate students and more than 4,600 undergraduates.
— Madalyne Longfellow represents the University of New Haven.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.