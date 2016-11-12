Sean McDonnell’s Double-Double Powers Westmont

College Basketball

Sean McDonnell put up 20 points and pulled down 17 rebounds to lead 12th-ranked Westmont Men's Basketball (2-0) to a 95-72 win over Benedictine of Arizona (3-2) on Friday at The Master's College. A 19-8 run in the first half gave the Warriors an 11-point lead (26-15) eight and one-half minutes into the game. However, Bendictine turned the tables with a 12-0 run that gave the Redhawks their only lead of the game (27-26). The rest of the half remained close, resulting in a 44-41 halftime score. Up 46-44 in the second half, McDonnell scored on a layup and converted a free throw to spark a 12-2 run. McDonnell scored the next four points of the run with two more free throws and a layup. Sam Bentz added a free throw before Cory Blau completed the run with a jumper and two free throws. Benedictine responded with a dunk by Gus Leon and a three-pointer by Troy Conley to cut the Warrior advantage to 58-51. However, that proved to be just a momentary resurgence. Westmont rolled out a 13-1 run to take control of the game and turn the scoreboard to 71-52. Five different Warriors scored during the run, including Sean Harmon who tallied five points on a three-pointer and a jumper. Westmont did not allow Benedictine to come any closer than 17 points the rest of the way. The Warriors shot 65.2 percent from the floor in the second half (15 of 23), including 55.6 percent from beyond the arc (5 of 9). Harmon and Blau each tallied 15 points. Bentz added 10 points, six rebounds and four assists.

