College Basketball

Sean McDonnells Lead the Way in Westmont Rout of San Diego Christian

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information Director | January 21, 2017 | 10:27 p.m.

Sean McDonnell recorded a double-double to lead NAIA fifth-ranked Westmont Men's Basketball to a 90-60 Golden State Athletic Conference win over the Hawks of San Diego Christian.

McDonnell tallied 18 points on eight-of-12 shooting and pulled down 10 rebounds in just 21 minutes on the court.

Jerry Karczewski, who played 25 minutes, added 15 points and six rebounds to the Warriors' cause. Karczewski's contributions included back-to-back 3-pointers to give Westmont its first double-digit lead (30-20), with 8:24 to play in the first half. 

Karczewski's long-range attack was part of a 12-0 run that gave Westmont (17-3, 5-2 GSAC) a 37-20 advantage with 5:32 remaining in the first half. Also included in the run was a layup by Hayden Anderson (7 points, 7 rebounds), free throws by Britton Williams (1 point, 7 assists) and McDonnell and a layup by McDonnell. By intermission, Westmont held a 46-24 lead. 

After the Hawks' Derek Novsek (19 points, 8 rebounds) started the half with a jumper to make the score 46-26, McDonnell scored on a layup to spark an 11-0 Warrior run. Sean Harman (9 points) continued the run by draining a shot from beyond the arc before McDonnell scored again in the lane. Harman then completed the run by dropping in another three-pointer and adding a free throw after being fouled on the play.

The result of the run was a game-high 31-point lead (57-26) with 15:44 remaining on the second-half clock. Twice, the Hawks were able to cut the lead to 19, but the Warriors kept San Diego Christian (5-12, 1-7 GSAC) at bay on their way to a 30-point victory.

Westmont head coach John Moore put 14 different players on the floor and saw 12 of them add to the scoring column and all of them collect at least one rebound.

Of particularly good news for the Warriors was the return of David Gunn to the line-up. Gunn, who was playing for the first time after recovering from an injury, scored seven points and pulled down three rebounds in just seven minutes of play.

At halftime, Westmont honored several dozen men's basketball alumni and former coaches who were present to celebrate 75 years of Warrior basketball. Receiving special recognition were Dwight Anderson (1949-53), Fred DeVaughn (1971-73) and coach Chet Kammerer (1975-92).

