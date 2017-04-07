Monday, April 23 , 2018, 8:45 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 
College Volleyball

Sean Reynaert Has 21 Kills in SBCC Loss at Moorpark

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | April 7, 2017 | 8:24 p.m.

Sean Reynaert had a career-high 21 kills on Friday but it wasn’t enough as No. 9 Moorpark topped SBCC 3-1 in a WSC North men’s volleyball match at Moorpark. The scores were 25-22, 26-28, 25-12, 25-23.

Bradley Freyder led the way for the first-place Raiders (8-10, 4-0). Jarrod Jordan added eight kills and four blocks for the Vaqueros (4-12, 1-3). Stephen Trevitt had seven kills and 10 digs.

The Vaqueros fought off set point, trailing 26-25 in the second set, and scored three in a row to win it 28-26. Setter Jonathan Baldwin had a backhand dump for the 27th point and Jordan ended the set with a kill through the block.

Baldwin finished with 36 assists and 12 digs. Kealakahi Spain recorded a season-high 19 digs.

The Raiders dominated the third set, breaking open a 6-4 game with 11 straight points for a 17-4 lead. Freyder had five kills and two aces during that run.

The fourth set was close throughout with the Raiders leading by one to three points. The Vaqueros fell behind 20-17, then stormed back to tie it at 22. Freyder capped the 25-23 victory with a kill from the right side.
The Vaqueros have two matches remaining – Wednesday at Antelope Valley and Friday at home vs. L.A. Pierce at 6 p.m.

