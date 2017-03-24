Monday, April 16 , 2018, 7:23 pm | A Few Clouds 58º

 
 
 
 
College Volleyball

Sean Reynaert Powers SBCC Volleyball to Sweep

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 24, 2017 | 8:15 p.m.

Sean Reynaert pounded a career-high 17 kills and hit .344 on Friday night, leading SBCC to a 25-17, 25-22, 25-15 men’s volleyball sweep over Antelope Valley in the Sports Pavilion.

Stephen Trevitt added six kills and three aces for the Vaqueros (4-10, 1-1 WSC North), who hit .455 in the third set (11 kills, 1 error) and .296 for the match.

“The guys played well and stayed disciplined throughout the match,” said coach Jon Newton. “We got a little out-of-focus near the end of set 2 but we able to regain it in the third set to close out the match. Overall, it was a good showing and this will give us some confidence as we continue through conference. “

Middle blocker Jarrod Jordan had five kills, a .455 percentage and four blocks. Reynaert, a 6-6 right-side hitter who previously played for the Vaqueros in 2015, also had four blocks. He surpassed the 300 mark with his 301st career kill on Friday night.

Setter Jonathan Baldwin handed out 30 assists and made five digs. 

The Vaqueros will complete the first round of conference action on Friday when they play at L.A. Pierce at 6 p.m. 
 

