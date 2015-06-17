Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 4:56 am | Sky Obscured 57º

 
 
 
 

Sean Whaley Joins Family Service Agency Board

By Melinda Johansson for Family Service Agency | June 17, 2015 | 1:01 p.m.

Whaley
Sean Whaley

Family Service Agency is pleased to welcome its newest board member, Sean Whaley.

Whaley became involved with Family Service Agency in 2013, when he began volunteering with the Big Brothers Big Sisters Program. However, he is no stranger to serving the community; he is a graduate of West Point Military Academy and the son of a longtime special agent in the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Before Whaley settled in Santa Barbara in 2008, the New Jersey native lived in New York, Virginia, Texas and Germany. He is an engineer for Lockheed-Martin and spends his free time as a mentor, football coach and tutor for junior high school students.

Whaley has made a significant impact on his Little Brother, Leo, and he is proud to have joined FSA’s board where he can play a greater role in strengthening the community.

Family Service Agency has long been regarded as one of Santa Barbara County’s most reliable and effective nonprofit organizations. Established in 1899, FSA continues to improve the health and well-being of the community’s most vulnerable children, families and seniors through their transformative and essential programs: Big Brothers Big Sisters, Senior Services, Family Support Services, Youth & Family Behavioral Health and School Counseling Services.

Its programs combine clinical expertise, bilingual and bicultural staff, and close collaboration with other agencies. At FSA, all services are provided free or on a sliding fee/donation scale and no one is denied assistance because of an inability to pay.

For more information, click here or call 805.965.1001.

— Melinda Johansson is the marketing manager for Family Service Agency.

