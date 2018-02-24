Sean Yamasaki Places 12th at CIF Masters Wrestling Meet

Sophomore Sean Yamasaki was the highest finisher for the Dos Pueblos wrestling team at the CIF-SS Masters Meet on Saturday in Temecula.

Yamasaki placed 12th in the 115-pound weight class with a 3-3 record. He was within one match of qualifying for the State Championships.

"Sean is an extremely hard worker and a fierce competitor," coach Anthony Califano said. "He trains hard and has high expectations for himself. He is fun to coach because he is constantly on the attack. He has a bright future in wrestling and I'm sure he will have his eyes set on the 2019 state championships."

Yamasaki was the only DP wrestler to qualify for the second day of the section's state qualifying meet.

