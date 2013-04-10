Search Called Off for Vandenberg Airman Missing in Florida

The three-day search for a Vandenberg Air Force Base airman who disappeared on a dive trip in Florida has been called off, the U.S. Coast Guard said Wednesday.

Maj. Jeffery Vincent, a reservist from the 9th Space Operations Squadron, went missing shortly after noon Sunday while on a dive excursion, according to a statement released by the 30th Space Wing at Vandenberg.

Vincent, 39, was on leave near Key Biscayne went he disappeared, and apparently was trying to assist another diver when the current pushed him away from the boat and out of sight, the Coast Guard said.

“The Coast Guard deployed numerous air and surface assets in the extensive 2,600 square nautical mile search for Vincent,” but he was not located.

The Coast Guard deployed search-and-rescue crews aboard the Coast Guard Cutter William Flores, a Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin, an Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry, an Air Station Clearwater, Fla., HC-130 and other surface assets, alongside the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Aventura Police Department marine unit and the Miami-Dade Police Department underwater recovery unit.

“The most challenging part of my job is having to suspend search efforts for missing persons at sea,” said Capt. Chris Scraba, Coast Guard Sector Miami commander. “We would like to extend our sympathies to the families and friends affected by his disappearance.”

