Search for New Carpinteria Schools Superintendent Will Wait for New School Board

The search for a new superintendent of the Carpinteria Unified School District is waiting for the new board to be sworn in on Dec. 13, according to interim district leader Brian Sarvis.

Current school board members unanimously approved a so-called separation agreement with Superintendent Micheline Miglis after she had worked one year in the job. They hired Sarvis — the retired superintendent of the Santa Barbara Unified School District — to head the district until a permanent replacement can be hired.

Miglis, who left in August, will receive a year’s salary — $172,000 according to her employment contract — as part of the agreement.

Board members voted last week to contract with the Santa Barbara County Education Office for the replacement search process.

The SBCEO proposed a contract for $10,000 that included developing the superintendent qualifications with district leaders; advertising; screening applications; helping with the interview process; and assisting contract negotiation.

Terms were up for three of five board members this year, and two of them — Terry Hickey Banks and Alicia Morales Jacobson — decided not to seek re-election.

Jaclyn Phuong Fabre had no challengers for her seat and will be appointed to the board again, while three candidates ran for the two open seats.

Rogelio Delgado and Maureen Foley Claffey, who were leading Gary Blair in election results as of Wednesday, will join the board in December.

Decisions on the search timeline, advertising and other details will start once the new board is in place, Sarvis said.

