Search Continues for Goleta Man Missing Since Sunday

Effort focuses in part on Lake Los Carneros, near where 22-year-old Cody West was last seen after leaving a party

Sheriff’s Search & Rescue Team membes, deputies and volunteers search at Lake Los Carneros on Thursday afternoon for 22-year-old Cody West of Goleta, reported missing after failing to show up for work on Monday.
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | April 30, 2015 | 7:06 p.m.

The search is continuing for Cody West, 22, of Goleta, who was last seen early Sunday. (Contributed photo)

After nearly five days of searching, there was still no sign Thursday of a Goleta man whose family reported him missing earlier this week.

Cody West, 22, was last seen early Sunday morning leaving a party on Avenida Gorrion in the Lake Los Carneros area of Goleta.

West's vehicle — a silver 1999 Audi A4 Quatro sedan with a California license number of 4HAZ784 — also is missing, according to Kelly Hoover, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman.

West failed to show up for work on Monday, which is when he was reported missing.

On Thursday afternoon, deputies, Search & Rescue Team members and volunteers were combing the area around Lake Los Carneros looking for West.

A family member told Noozhawk that West's cell phone was pinged and showed the phone was in the area near the lake in the early morning hours on Monday.

Since then, the phone has either been turned off or gone dead, said Owen Grohman, West's brother-in-law.

Searchers also have focused on remote areas of the county, including Lizard's Mouth, Big Caliente Hot Springs, Live Oak Campground, and the general vicinities of the Paradise Store and the Cold Springs Tavern, Grohman said.

"It is plausible in Cody's frame of mind he could have parked his car under some cover and walked away from it," Grohman said in a posting on the Bring Back Cody Facebook page. "He is not an experienced hiker, and could very well be lost."

Grohman said he was not aware that West was having any particular problems that would explain his disappearance.

The Sheriff's Department has been assisting the family in the search, Hoover said.

"For the past three days, a Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit helicopter has conducted air surveillance to search for his vehicle," Hoover said.

