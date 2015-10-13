Monday, April 30 , 2018, 3:28 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Missing College Student Dianne Thacher Found Safe

The 23-year-old woman turned up in her dorm room Tuesday afternoon after spending several days with a male acquaintance

Members of the Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue Team, assisted by a search dog, look for signs of Dianne Thacher, whose car was found nearby on Oct. 6, the day she disappeared while visiting the Santa Barbara area. She was found safe Tuesday afternoon.
Members of the Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue Team, assisted by a search dog, look for signs of Dianne Thacher, whose car was found nearby on Oct. 6, the day she disappeared while visiting the Santa Barbara area. She was found safe Tuesday afternoon. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 3:01 p.m. | October 13, 2015 | 2:46 p.m.
Dianne Thacher, a college student from Nevada, had not been seeen since Oct. 6, when she left a motel during a visit to the Santa Barbara area. She was found safe in her college dorm room Tuesday afternoon.
Dianne Thacher, a college student from Nevada, had not been seeen since Oct. 6, when she left a motel during a visit to the Santa Barbara area. She was found safe in her college dorm room Tuesday afternoon. (Contributed)

A Nevada college student who disappeared last week while visiting the Santa Barbara area, setting off a major search for her whereabouts, has been found safe back at school, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Detectives had spent the day Tuesday combing phone records and social media posts — and interviewing family and friends — in their search for Dianne Thacher, 23, who attends Sierra Nevada College near Lake Tahoe.

She had last been seen Oct. 6 at a motel in the 6000 block of Hollister, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Department.

Thacher, who was reported missing Sunday by her family, was found unharmed Tuesday afternoon in her dorm room, Hoover said.

Thacher’s 2000 Honda CRV, with Rhode Island license plates, was found abandoned, with a flat tire, on the 7600 block of Hollister Avenue in western Goleta on the day she disappeared.

"Thacher allegedly met a male acquaintance when her vehicle received a flat tire," Hoover said. "Her cell phone battery died shortly afterwards. Thacher reportedly stayed with the male acquaintance for several days.

"When she left to return home, he saw the media coverage indicating that she was a missing person and contacted the Sheriff’s Office."

In a story on the Eagle's Eye, the campus news website at Sierra Nevada College, Thacher was quoted as saying, “I was camping and exploring, and this started due to a family issue and did not need to be on the news.”

She also was quoted as saying, “I left the car because I was having tire trouble and didn’t want it anymore, as it belongs to my mom. That’s a complicated story.”

Thacher told the Eagle's Eye she was not aware of the extensive news coverage about her disappearance until she arrived back on campus.

“This has gotten so blown out of proportion,” she said, adding that “I’m sorry everyone was so worried and such. I am fine and was fine the whole time.”

Prior to her being located, the Sheriff's Department had reported that an emergency “ping” had been done on Thacher’s cell phone, which placed it some 5 to 10 miles west of Goleta, along the coast. The location is about 15 miles from where her car was found.

A county helicopter flew over that area several times looking for signs of the missing woman, Hoover said.

In addition, on Monday night, members of the sheriff’s Search & Rescue Team, assisted by a canine unit, searched the area where Thacher’s car was found.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office in Nevada was assisting in the investigation.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 