Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 1:28 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Search Crews Find Body of Young Mother Missing in Montecito Floods

With aid of search dogs, remains of 28-year-old Faviola Benitez Calderon recovered from 100 block of Santo Tomas Lane

A dog trained to locate human remains is seen near the 100 block of Santo Tomas Lane in Montecito on Saturday. After an 11-day search, the body of 28-year-old Faviola Benitez Calderon was located nearby in the flood-ravaged Montecito Oaks neighborhood. Click to view larger
A dog trained to locate human remains is seen near the 100 block of Santo Tomas Lane in Montecito on Saturday. After an 11-day search, the body of 28-year-old Faviola Benitez Calderon was located nearby in the flood-ravaged Montecito Oaks neighborhood. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | January 20, 2018 | 5:57 p.m.

After an exhaustive 11-day search, the body of a 21st victim was recovered from a flood- and mud-ravaged Montecito neighborhood Saturday. Two people — a teenage boy and a 2-year-old girl — remain missing from the deadly Jan. 9 flash flooding and mud flow.

Faviola Benitez Calderon Click to view larger
Faviola Benitez Calderon

Kelly Hoover, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, said the body of 28-year-old Faviola Benitez Calderon was located just before 10 a.m. in the 100 block of Santo Tomas Lane.

The street is in the Montecito Oaks neighborhood a block east of Olive Mill Road, just above North Jameson Lane. What had been an area of single-story, mostly renovated homes with neatly kept yards was hit hard by mud and debris flows from Montecito Creek.

The neighborhood now resembles a war zone, and authorities placed a “hard closure” on Santo Tomas Lane while they removed Calderon’s body and investigated the scene.

Calderon’s family was devastated by the flood. Although her husband and young daughter survived the onslaught, her 10-year-old son, Jonathan Benitez, died in the disaster as did her sister-in-law, 27-year-old Marilyn Ramos and 3-year-old niece, Kailly Benitez.

Twenty-one people have now been confirmed dead in the Jan. 9 flooding, and two remain missing: John “Jack” Cantin, 17, and 2-year-old Lydia Sutthithepa, both residents in the Hot Springs and Olive Mill roads corridor.

Search-and-rescue teams have been using dogs trained to find human remains to search for the missing, and eight additional dogs were brought in Saturday to help with the effort, which involves rechecking areas that already have been searched, as well as combing through places that previously were inaccessible.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 