Search Crews Find Body of Young Mother Missing in Montecito Floods

With aid of search dogs, remains of 28-year-old Faviola Benitez Calderon recovered from 100 block of Santo Tomas Lane

After an exhaustive 11-day search, the body of a 21st victim was recovered from a flood- and mud-ravaged Montecito neighborhood Saturday. Two people — a teenage boy and a 2-year-old girl — remain missing from the deadly Jan. 9 flash flooding and mud flow.

Kelly Hoover, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, said the body of 28-year-old Faviola Benitez Calderon was located just before 10 a.m. in the 100 block of Santo Tomas Lane.

The street is in the Montecito Oaks neighborhood a block east of Olive Mill Road, just above North Jameson Lane. What had been an area of single-story, mostly renovated homes with neatly kept yards was hit hard by mud and debris flows from Montecito Creek.

The neighborhood now resembles a war zone, and authorities placed a “hard closure” on Santo Tomas Lane while they removed Calderon’s body and investigated the scene.

Calderon’s family was devastated by the flood. Although her husband and young daughter survived the onslaught, her 10-year-old son, Jonathan Benitez, died in the disaster as did her sister-in-law, 27-year-old Marilyn Ramos and 3-year-old niece, Kailly Benitez.

Twenty-one people have now been confirmed dead in the Jan. 9 flooding, and two remain missing: John “Jack” Cantin, 17, and 2-year-old Lydia Sutthithepa, both residents in the Hot Springs and Olive Mill roads corridor.

Search-and-rescue teams have been using dogs trained to find human remains to search for the missing, and eight additional dogs were brought in Saturday to help with the effort, which involves rechecking areas that already have been searched, as well as combing through places that previously were inaccessible.

