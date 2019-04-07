Chumash Golf Classic Nets $40,000 for Search Dog Foundation

SEARCH DOG FOUNDATION RECEIVES $40K DONATION FROM SANTA YNEZ CHUMASH

When disaster strikes, the National Disaster Search Dog Foundation (SDF) deploys teams throughout the country and internationally to help search-and-rescue groups find survivors trapped beneath debris or rubble.

Last year, Santa Barbara County realized the value of having elite dog-and-handler rescue teams in its own backyard. During the Montecito mud flow, SDF sent 18 teams — its largest deployment since Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans in 2005 — to help first responders search for survivors.

With the Chumash Charity Golf Classic in 2018 focused on giving to organizations that specialize in helping others, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians made the Santa Paula-based SDF one of the annual golf tournament’s beneficiaries, which resulted in a $40,000 donation.

“When the news reports on natural disasters either in the U.S. or abroad, it’s likely that the Search Dog Foundation has a team in place looking for people who are in dire need of help,” said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

“When our county made national headlines last year during the Montecito mud flow, SDF was on the scene with dogs tirelessly searching for survivors," he said.

"It’s an honor for our tribe to support this great organization in its mission to strengthen disaster response through the use of these talented rescue dogs and their handlers,” he said.

SDF recruits dogs from across the country that are rescued from abuse or abandonment. The dogs typically demonstrate high energy, tenacity and boldness, making them ideal for search and rescue, but unsuitable for a family pet.

After passing stringent screening and testing criteria, the dogs are trained to harness that high energy, drive and tenacity into life-saving skills.

When the dogs are ready, they receive eight to 10 months of professional training before being teamed with a handler.

Since the dog comes to the handler completely trained, the time it takes for the handler/dog search team to attain FEMA advanced certification is significantly reduced. A process that often took two or more years now takes 11-14 months.

There are currently 73 SDF-trained Canine Disaster Search Teams located in Baja California, California, Florida, Nebraska, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah and Virginia.

“Since 2002, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has supported the mission of the National Disaster Search Dog Foundation by helping us recruit shelter dogs and train them to be search dogs who help others in the aftermath of disasters, like the Montecito mudslide,” said Rhett Mauck, SDF director of development.

“With this generous gift, the tribe is helping ensure the next generation of canine heroes will make the journey from rescued to rescuer and become a life-saving resource for our community and nation,” Mauck said.

The two-day Chumash Charity Golf Classic, held in August, raised funds for three nonprofits, American Cancer Society-West Region, Domestic Violence Solutions and Search Dog Foundation.

The benefit also helped fund the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ Technology in Schools Program, aimed at fulfilling high-tech needs in Santa Barbara County classrooms.

Since its inaugural event in 2005, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ annual golf tournament has raised more than $1.3 million for local charities and nonprofits.

Past beneficiaries include the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, Dream Foundation, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Santa Barbara County, Lompoc Family YMCA, Unity Shoppe, and local schools and museums.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has donated more than $20 million to hundreds of groups, organizations and schools in the community and across the nation as part of the tribe’s tradition of giving.

For more about the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation, visit www.santaynezchumash.org.

— Veronica V. Sandoval for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.