Search Firm Starts Hunt For New Santa Barbara Schools Superintendent

Sparse crowd attends Santa Barbara Unified School District meeting to talk about a replacement for Superintendent Dave Cash, who is retiring in July

A Palo Alto executive search firm rolled into Santa Barbara Tuesday night to host a 54-minute town hall forum to ask community members what they wanted in a new district superintendent.

The board of the Santa Barbara Unified School District hired HYA Executive Search at a cost of $20,000 to find a new superintendent to replace the retiring Dave Cash.

The meeting at La Cumbre Junior High School was sparsely attended with about 25 people, some of whom were teachers and district employees.

Maria Ott, an associate with the search firm, walked a microphone around the auditorium while Rudy Castruita, senior associate, said he would take copious notes.

The firm asked members of the public about the district’s strengths, challenges and characteristics, but the meeting kicked off with Castruita praising how lovely Santa Barbara is and complimenting the architectural design of the La Cumbre.

Castruita told the crowd “our job is to make sure we recruit the best and brightest for this job.”​

Those from the crowd who spoke identified the teachers, academy programs and the community support as strengths.

The meeting then quickly moved to the topic of challenges, which peopled named as: respect and understanding of diversity, specific funding for proper Spanish translation services rather then using Google translate, and the district’s alleged inability to communicate openly and transparently to the public.

One person said that the district has provided teachers with iPads, but not enough education on how to use them and implement them in the classroom.

Others mentioned teacher morale, teacher pay and lack of understanding of understanding among the information technology staff as problems.

Some others said that the district is “incestuous” with its hiring and shifting of administrative staff to different areas and departments in the district.

After people spoke, Ott frequently said that was a “significant” or a “big issue.”

Beatriz Pimental Flores, a mother of four children, three of whom who are still in the district, said she hopes the new superintendent respects the diversity of languages that students speak.

“It’s not a liability to speak a foreign language,” Flores said. “It’s really an asset.”

Flores said communications to parents who speak only Spanish are often completed through Google Translate and that has to stop.

“It excludes families from participating,” Flores said. “If their language isn't respected, how can they be respected?”

Another audience member said he hoped that the new superintendent would show personal responsibility and have excellent listening skills.

Before Castruita wrapped up, he asked the crowd for specific names of candidates that his firm should invite to apply.

Adams Elementary School Principal Amy Alzina and Ben Drati, the district's assistant superintendent of secondary education, were among the names suggested.

The application period for the position will close on April 15.

