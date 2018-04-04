Search for Kidnapped Lompoc Woman Shifts to Las Vegas

Surveillance video shows Virginia Paris and her ex-boyfriend, Joseph Hetzel, both of Lompoc, checking out of a hotel in Valle, Arizona

The search for a kidnapped Lompoc woman and her alleged abductor has shifted from Arizona to the Las Vegas area, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

After being sighted Sunday morning at a coffee shop in Goodyear, Arizona, Virginia Paris, 55, and her ex-boyfriend, Joseph Hetzel, 52, checked out Monday morning from the Grand Canyon Inn in Valle, Arizona, where they had spent the night, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff's spokeswoman.

Sheriff's offiicals released photos taken from surveillance video showing the pair checking out.

"Information gathered at that time indicates that Paris continues to be held against her will, and that the two were possibly on their way to Las Vegas, Nevada," Hoover said.

The pair are believed to still be driving Paris’ black 2015 Chrysler 200 with a California license plate of 7NGE514.

Paris and Hetzel were spotted Sunday morning in a Starbucks coffee shop on the 1300 block of North Litchfield Road in Goodyear.

"When Paris ordered her coffee drink, she gave the name Virginia," Hoover said. "She then went to the bathroom, and when she came out, she told a female customer in the coffee shop that she needed help.

"Hetzel saw this interaction, grabbed her, and dragged her out of the shop. He then kicked her into a vehicle and drove off at a high rate of speed."

Investigators were alerted Friday night to the alleged kidnapping, which occurred earlier in the day, Hoover said.

Associates of Paris told deputies she recently sought a restraining order against Hetzel. Hoover said the request was granted but the order has yet to be served.

Hoover said Hetzel was convicted and imprisoned for possession of items used to make explosive devices, using explosive devices with the intent to terrorize, felony vandalism and criminal threats. Additional details were not immediately available.

He is believed to have access to firearms and should be considered armed and dangerous, she added.

Hetzel is described as white, approximately 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt.

Paris is described as white, approximately 5-foot-6 and 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt.

The Sheriff’s Office is working closely with the FBI and law enforcement in Nevada and Arizona to locate Paris and Hetzel, Hoover said.

Authorities advised the public not to approach or contact Hetzel, but to immediately call 9-1-1 if they see him.

To report an anonymous tip about the case, call 805.681.4171, or click here to leave a tip online.

