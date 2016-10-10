Search For New Santa Maria Fire Chief Enters Third Round

Second interim chief set to take over as the city seeks more applicants for the top job

The city of Santa Maria has launched a third round in the effort to hire a new fire chief.

The Santa Maria website is again advertising the vacancy created by the departure of former chief Dan Orr, who announced a year ago his plan to leave in November for a job in Washington.

Since Orr announced his departure, the city has conducted two previous searches without filling the job.

City Manager Rick Haydon declined to give details about previous searches.

“Our past practice is not to release how many people have applied or the number we have interviewed,” Haydon said in a written statement.

“What we can say it that we have been recruiting for a new fire chief since late last year, and we have conducted a couple of interview sessions, and unfortunately we have not been able to identify and secure a successful candidate that would be a good fit for the city since initiating the recruitment,” Haydon added.

The current ad, which has no deadline for applications, notes the city has six fire stations with 56 firefighting personnel.

Last year, the Fire Department responded to 9,970 calls for service, averaging 25 calls per day, the ad notes.

The job pays between $12,211 and $14,843 per month, or $146,532 to $178,116 annually.

To attract candidates, the city has offered a $2,000 appointment incentive, 40 hours relocation cash-out reimbursement toward moving expenses, and a vacation-accrual benefit based on credit for full years of service with the new chief’s most recent agency.

Candidates should have a bachelor's degree from an accredited college or university with a major in fire science, fire, business or public administration, human relations, political science, or a closely related field, the ad says. A master's degree in a related field is desirable.

Those applying also should have five years of increasingly responsible management-level experience in firefighting and prevention, with three years in a command position, or a combination of education, training and work experience.

When the first search wasn't fruitful, the city extended the hunt last spring.

The city previously hired Scott Kenley as interim chief to lead the department on a temporary basis, but recently announced he will leave in November.

Current Battalion Chief Leonard Champion was named to take on the role of interim chief “until further notice” once Kenley leaves.

“We’ve been very fortunate to have Scott Kenley as an interim chief for about a year, and we look forward to the appointment of Leonard Champion as the new interim chief,” Haydon said.

“I have had the privilege of knowing and working with Leonard for over 20 years, and I have a tremendous amount of confidence in his abilities; he’s an outstanding individual, and I believe he’ll be an excellent chief.”

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .