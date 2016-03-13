Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 4:40 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Maria Extends Search for Candidates to be Next Fire Chief

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | March 13, 2016 | 10:20 p.m.

The search for Santa Maria’s fire chief continues more than four months after it began.

Chief Dan Orr announced in October that he had accepted a job as an assistant chief for Clallam County Fire District No. 3 on Washington’s Olympic Peninsula with the main community of Sequim.

His last day on the job in Santa Maria was in late November.

But the search for his replacement is ongoing after the initial round of recruiting failed to attract candidates who met Santa Maria’s qualifications.

The city is seeking another round of applicants.

“It can take some time,” city spokesman Mark van de Kamp told Noozhawk.

Every recruiting stint to fill a vacancy is different, van de Kamp said, adding that for some jobs the application period may be closed earlier than initially planned if a significant number of candidates apply.

Other times, the city extends the application period, as it did for the fire chief, with the closing date listed as “continuous.”

Until a new chief is on the job, the city has hired Interim Chief Scott Kenley to fill in while also bringing back former Fire Chief Jeff Jones for the agency’s No. 2 slot.

The salary for the fire chief is advertised as ranging from $146,535 to $178,115 annually. The city also is offering a $2,000 appointment incentive, relocation costs for moving expenses and other benefits.

The notice about the vacancy says the city is  seeking “an innovative manager with proven leadership skills with the ability to positively influence others.”

“The ideal candidate will have excellent management, communication and problem-solving skills, the ability to lead by example, and extensive knowledge of current trends and developments in fire issues and public education services,” the job posting says in part.

“The candidate will be able to readily fit into a rapidly changing organization and implement appropriate policy and methods to meet the needs of the department and the community.”

Oral interviews of the finalists are planned but have not been scheduled, the city notice said.

Orr had led the department since 2011. Before taking the top job,  he worked initially as fire operation division chief for three years and then battalion chief for more than six years.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 