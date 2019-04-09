Search for SBHS Boys Basketball Coach Will Start Inside School District

Santa Barbara High will begin its search for a new boys basketball coach within the school district. Dave Bregante on Monday announced his resignation as coach after eight years. He guided the Dons to a CIF-Southern Section title, four semifinal appearances, four state tournaments and five Channel League titles. His record was 172-55. Athletic Director Joe Chenoweth said Tuesday the protocol is to first open the position to certificated staff. “If we do not receive any responses, or the candidate is not qualified, we will open it up to outside interest,” he said. “We hope to begin the process soon.” Bregante, who retired after a long teaching and coaching career in the Oxnard School District at Rio Mesa High, was a walk-on coach at Santa Barbara High, his alma mater.

