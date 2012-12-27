Search for Solvang Man’s Plane Suspended Till Spring

The search for a missing plane — piloted by a Solvang man — that disappeared over Yosemite National Park 10 days ago has been suspended until the spring.

“Over five feet of new snow has accumulated at the higher elevations of the park, including the search area,” said Yosemite ranger Kari Cobb. “Additionally, strong winds have created extremely hazardous search conditions…

“Snow accumulation from this storm, in addition to the existing snow on the ground, has halted search operations for the remainder of the winter season. The park will resume search efforts in the spring of 2013, when weather and snow conditions permit.”

The plane, which was en route from the Santa Ynez Airport to Mammoth Yosemite Airport near Mammoth Lakes, disappeared over the North Dome area of the park about 12:30 p.m. Dec. 17, Cobb said.

The pilot — the only person believed to be on board — has been identified as Nicol Wilson, who is in his late 60s, Cobb said.

FAA records show that the plane — a Mooney M20F, four-seat, propeller-driven aircraft — is registered to a Nicol S. Wilson of Solvang.

