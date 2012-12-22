Search Leads to Stolen Property, Arrest of Lompoc Man

A 34-year-old man was arrested Friday night after investigators served a search warrant at a Lompoc residence, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

Jeremy Smith of Lompoc was taken into custody after officers searched the home in the 200 block of East Walnut Avenue at about 6:30 p.m., said Sgt. Nathan Flint.

“During the service of the search warrant, detectives located suspected stolen property, burglary tools and drug paraphernalia,” Flint said. “The suspected stolen property included various coins, computer equipment, music equipment and an off-road motorcycle.”

The motorcycle, which was stolen locally, was returned to its owner, Flint said.

Smith was booked on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm; possession of stolen property; obstructing or resisting a peace officer; and possession of drug paraphernalia, Flint said.

He also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest, Flint said.

