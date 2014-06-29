Search of Santa Maria Home Nets 5 Arrests on Meth Charges

Five people were arrested on drug charges Sunday after a search warrant was served at a Santa Maria home.

Alfred Plaza, 51, was taken into custody when detectives with the Santa Maria Police Department’s Gang Suppression Team searched the residence in the 900 block of Sunflower Court, Sgt. Woody Vega said.

He said Plaza was charged with possession of methamphetamine for sale and a criminal street gang enhancement.

Also arrested were Nancy Cerna, 30, on suspicion of possession of meth for sale; Sandra Vaughn, 34, on suspicion of possession of meth; Gabriel Estrada, 47, for allegedly being under the influence of a controlled substance and violation of probation; and Jill Harrison, 35, for allegedly being under the influence of a controlled substance, Vega said.

Harrison was cited and released; the others were booked into tSanta Barbara County Jail.

