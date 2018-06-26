Search of ‘Nuisance’ House in Orcutt Leads to Arrests

Deputies seized 22 grams of heroin, along with multiple hypodermic needles and additional narcotic paraphernalia

Four people were arrested Tuesday at an Orcutt house that recently had prompted multiple complaints to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

Deputies and probation officers assigned to the AB109 Compliance Response Team searched the residence on the 4100 block of Lockford Street, off East Foster Road.

The residence had been the subject of recent complaints to law enforcement officers about dispruptive activity such as suspected drug use, loud noise and fighting, Hoover added.

One of the residents, Michael Fortier, 30, of Orcutt, was on active AB109 post-release community supervision for armed robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm, Hoover said.

Deputies, detectives and probation officers conducted the probation search and contacted numerous subjects inside the residence, including Fortier.

During the search of the property, approximately 22 grams of heroin were found, along with multiple hypodermic needles and additional narcotic paraphernalia, Hoover said.

Fortier was arrested on a probation detainer along with suspicion of possessing heroin and narcotic paraphernalia).

Also arrested was Jerry Emery, 60, of Orcutt for suspicion of possessing heroin and drug paraphernalia, while Adam Borunda, 24, of Orcutt was arrested for two outstanding misdemeanor warrants.

All three were booked into the Lompoc City Jail.

A woman, Amanda Bailey, 34, was arrested for suspicion being under the influence of a controlled substance. She was issued a citation and released.

