Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 3:46 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Search of ‘Nuisance’ House in Orcutt Leads to Arrests

Deputies seized 22 grams of heroin, along with multiple hypodermic needles and additional narcotic paraphernalia

Deputies seized 22 grams of heroin, along with multiple hypodermic needles and additional narcotic paraphernalia after conducting a probation search an at Orcutt home. Click to view larger
Deputies seized 22 grams of heroin, along with multiple hypodermic needles and additional narcotic paraphernalia after conducting a probation search an at Orcutt home. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | June 26, 2018 | 9:01 p.m.
Michael Fortier Click to view larger
Michael Fortier

Four people were arrested Tuesday at an Orcutt house that recently had prompted multiple complaints to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

Deputies and probation officers assigned to the AB109 Compliance Response Team searched the residence on the 4100 block of Lockford Street, off East Foster Road.

The residence had been the subject of recent complaints to law enforcement officers about dispruptive activity such as suspected drug use, loud noise and fighting, Hoover added.

One of the residents, Michael Fortier, 30, of Orcutt, was on active AB109 post-release community supervision for armed robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm, Hoover said. 

Deputies, detectives and probation officers conducted the probation search and contacted numerous subjects inside the residence, including Fortier.  

During the search of the property, approximately 22 grams of heroin were found, along with multiple hypodermic needles and additional narcotic paraphernalia, Hoover said.

Fortier was arrested on a probation detainer along with suspicion of possessing heroin and narcotic paraphernalia).

Adam Borunda Click to view larger
Adam Borunda
Jerry Emery Click to view larger
Jerry Emery

Also arrested was Jerry Emery, 60, of Orcutt for suspicion of possessing heroin and drug paraphernalia, while Adam Borunda, 24, of Orcutt was arrested for two outstanding misdemeanor warrants.

All three were booked into the Lompoc City Jail. 

A woman, Amanda Bailey, 34, was arrested for suspicion being under the influence of a controlled substance. She was issued a citation and released.  

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 