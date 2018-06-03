Suspect in Assault Near Chumash Casino Sought After Chase

Osvaldo Hernandez, 35, of Santa Maria is accused of stabbing, robbery; Cherie Rodriguez, 29, of Arroyo Grande is arrested

Deputies were continuing to search Thursday for a stabbing and robbery suspect who led them on a high-speed chase in a stolen car from the Santa Maria Valley into southern San Luis Obispo County.

The pursuit began at about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Donovan Road and Highway 101, said Kelly Hoover, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

"The car had two occupants inside, a male and a female," Hoover said, adding that they are suspects in a stabbing that occurred shortly after midnight Wednesday near the Chumash Casino Resort.

"The pursuit reached speeds of up to 100 mph, and went on and off Highway 101 in both directions and into San Luis Obispo County," Hoover said.

Deputies called off the pursuit for safety reasons when the vehicle exited the freeway in Grover Beach, Hoover said.

The stolen vehicle subsequently was involved in a hit-and-run crash, Hoover said, and the two occupants fled on foot.

The female suspect, Cherie Rodriguez, 29, of Arroyo Grande, was apprehended a short time later, but the male suspect, Osvaldo Hernandez, 35, of Santa Maria, remained at large Wednesday night, Hoover said.

Deputies from both counties were continuing their search Thursday.

Hernandez is a documented gang member who has a history of violence, Hoover said.

He is on parole for assault with a deadly weapon, violation of a criminal street gang act and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Anyone who sees Hernandez is urged not to approach him, but instead to call 9-1-1.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts or the crimes he is associated with is asked to call the sheriff’s Detectives Bureau in Santa Maria at 805.934.6170, or leave an anonymous tip call at 805.681.4171.

Rodriguez was charged with robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. She was in custody at Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $150,000.

The stabbing victim, a Nipomo man, was hospitalized with serious wounds.

