Search Under Way for Suspect in Attempted Isla Vista Sexual Assault

Authorities are searching for a suspect in an alleged attempted sexual assault in Isla Vista, UC Santa Barbara police said in an alert emailed to the campus community early Sunday.

According to police, the assault occurred around 11:05 p.m. Saturday in the 6700 block of Sabado Tarde Road.

The suspect was described as a college-age white male, approximately 5-foot-7-inches tall, with a thin build and short, auburn hair. He was wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants, and was last seen on Del Playa Drive.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department is handling the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s confidential tip line at 805.681.4171. Click here to report a tip online.

In the alert, UCSB police encouraged the campus community to utilize available safety services, including the blue light-topped emergency phones and CSO Escorts. When walking to and from campus and Isla Vista locations, individuals can request an escort by calling 805.893.2000 or by using the emergency phones.

