Searchers Locate Missing Kayaker in Carpinteria

Advice

A missing kayaker was located early Tuesday, several hours after he failed to return home from an outing at Santa Claus Beach in Carpinteria.

At 8:30 p.m. Monday, the U.S. Coast Guard received a report that the kayaker, Phillip Wood, 55, had not returned from the solo trip.

He had left Santa Claus Beach in a blue, single-person kayak at about 4 p.m., the Coast Guard said, and was scheduled to return within two hours.

The Coast Guard sent a 45-foot boat from Channel Islands Harbor in Ventura County to look for Wood.

Also assisting in the search were personnel from the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Wood was located on the beach at Loon Point, just up the coast from Santa Claus Beach, by sheriff's Search & Rescue Team members, according to SondraKay Kneen, a Coast Guard spokeswoman.

"Wood was separated from his kayak and swam to shore," Kneen said.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics for mild hypothermia before heading home, she said.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.