Missing Santa Maria Special-Needs Student Found Safe

After an hours-long search Tuesday, a special-needs student last seen at Santa Maria High School was found in good condition and returned to his parents.

Santa Maria police Sgt. Chris Nartatez said 17-year-old Matthew Robert Reish was last seen leaving the school bus drop-off area at Santa Maria High shortly after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. He was considered at risk because of special needs.

About 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Santa Maria police reported receiving information that Reish was last seen walking northbound in the Santa Maria Riverbed area, near the landfill area off of Suey Road.

The search was then expanded into a rural area of San Luis Obispo County.

He was ultimately located in a rural area of Santa Barbara County in the area of Foxen Canyon Road and Dominion.

"SMPD would like to thank the Santa Barbara County sheriff and San Luis Obispo County sheriff for their assistance," Nartatez said.

