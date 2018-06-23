Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 2:11 pm | Overcast with Haze 66º

 
 
 
 

Search Underway for Suspect in Attempted Robbery of UCSB Student in Isla Vista

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | August 27, 2017 | 6:18 p.m.

Authorities are looking for a man who attempted to rob a 19-year-old UC Santa Barbara student late Saturday night.

Tthe woman was walking alone about 10:45 p.m. Saturday in the area of Fortuna Road and Camino Corto, two blocks east of the West Campus Faculty Housing complex, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

She was confronted by a man who demanded money and told the woman he had a knife, Hoover said.

The suspect was described as a tall Hispanic male wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and black jeans.

“The suspect held onto the victim’s arm as she turned to run, dislocating her finger,” she said.

Although the man told the woman he was carrying a knife, no weapon was seen.

Authorities learned of the situation when they came across the distraught woman walking on the 6600 block of Del Playa Drive.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s Isla Vista Foot Patrol at 805.681.4179.

