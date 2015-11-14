Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 9:59 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Search On for Man Missing after Boat Capsizes Off Vandenberg Air Force Base

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | November 14, 2015 | 10:02 p.m.

Crews were searching late Saturday for a missing boater off the coast of Vandenberg Air Force Base.

Authorities were notified at approximately 8 p.m. that a 50-year-old man was missing after a 14-foot aluminum boat capsized about 100 yards southeast of Point Aguello, Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Sondra-Kay Kneen said.

She said Vandenberg officials were notified and alerted the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and the Coast Guard. 

Two other men aboard the boat made it to shore safely and alerted authorities, according to Kneen.

It was not known if the missing man was wearing a life vest.

The search included a 47-foot motor lifeboat crew from Coast Guard Station Morro Bay, a HH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Los Angeles, and Coast Guard Cutter Blacktip, based at Channel Islands Harbor, along with personnel from the county Fire Department.

A Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit helicopter also joined the search, according to emergency dispatch reports.

The missing man reportedly was wearing a green jacket, according to an emergency alert from the Coast Guard.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 