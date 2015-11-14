Search On for Man Missing after Boat Capsizes Off Vandenberg Air Force Base

Advice

Crews were searching late Saturday for a missing boater off the coast of Vandenberg Air Force Base.

Authorities were notified at approximately 8 p.m. that a 50-year-old man was missing after a 14-foot aluminum boat capsized about 100 yards southeast of Point Aguello, Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Sondra-Kay Kneen said.

She said Vandenberg officials were notified and alerted the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and the Coast Guard.

Two other men aboard the boat made it to shore safely and alerted authorities, according to Kneen.

It was not known if the missing man was wearing a life vest.

The search included a 47-foot motor lifeboat crew from Coast Guard Station Morro Bay, a HH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Los Angeles, and Coast Guard Cutter Blacktip, based at Channel Islands Harbor, along with personnel from the county Fire Department.

A Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit helicopter also joined the search, according to emergency dispatch reports.

The missing man reportedly was wearing a green jacket, according to an emergency alert from the Coast Guard.

