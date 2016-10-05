Search Warrant Leads to Discovery of Meth, Guns at Orcutt Residence Where Children Reside

At 7 a.m. Tuesday, sheriff’s patrol deputies and investigators from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Special Investigations Bureau served a narcotics related search warrant in the 1100 block of Patterson Road in Orcutt.

Once entering safely into the residence, investigators detained four individuals who were identified as 33-year-old Joshua Honey, 30-year-old Raeleen Alford, 28-year-old Jonathon Alford and 53-year-old Natalie Hutcherson. Also in the residence were three children ages ten, five and six months.

During the search of the residence, nearly one pound of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $21,000, two firearms and paraphernalia related to methamphetamine sales were found.

A loaded .22 caliber handgun was also located in a vehicle parked in front of the residence.

Due to the proximity of the methamphetamine and paraphernalia to the children, they were transported by American Medical Response to the hospital for evaluation of possible methamphetamine exposure.

They were medically cleared and released from the hospital. Toxicology results are pending.

Honey was booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of child endangerment, possession of methamphetamine for sales, being an addict in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a loaded firearm while in possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale within 1000 feet of a school and manufacturing, converting, or processing a controlled substance.

Raeleen Alford was booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail for child endangerment. Jonathan Alford was cited for being under the influence of a controlled substance and released.

Natalie Hutcherson was cited and released on an addict in possession of a firearm charge.

— Kelly Hoover is public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.