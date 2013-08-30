Search Warrants Lead to Arrests of 3 Lompoc Men

Lompoc police made three arrests Thursday after serving three high-risk narcotics and gang-related search warrants.

Sgt. Chuck Strange said three apartments in the 800 block of North F and G streets were searched about 4 a.m. by members of the department’s Gang & Narcotics Enforcement Team, along with the SWAT team and the assistance of the Santa Barbara Regional Narcotics Enforcement team.

Strange said those arrested were 25-year-old Joshua Michael Todek of Lompoc on charges of possession of a controlled substance; 21-year-old Doran Warner of Lompoc on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, child endangerment and unlawful sex with a minor; 23-year-old Cristy Lynn Culligan of Lompoc on charges of possession of a controlled substance and child endangerment.

All three men were booked into the Lompoc City Jail and held on bail, Strange said.

