No Santa Barbara County Stores on Chopping Block as Sears Holding Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Santa Barbara County stores will reportedly not be affected by Sears Holding's filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Monday, although the company will close 142 “unprofitable stores near the end of the year,” according to a statement from the company.

“This is in addition to the previously announced closure of 46 unprofitable stores that is expected to be completed by November 2018,” the statement said.

Sears Holdings is the parent company of Sears and Kmart, and stores in both chains will be affected by the news.

The list of stores closing does not include the Santa Barbara Sears store in La Cumbre Plaza, the Santa Maria Sears in the Santa Maria Town Center, or the Santa Maria Kmart store on Santa Maria Way.

However, the Goleta Kmart store is closing by the end of October to make way for a Target planned for the building at 6865 Hollister Ave.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.