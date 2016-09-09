Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 9:06 pm | Partly Cloudy 55º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Cross Country

Christina Rice Wins Senior Race at Seaside Invite; Hunter Clark is 2nd Among Senior Boys

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | Twittter: @NoozhawkSports | September 9, 2016 | 7:49 p.m.

Returning CIF state qualifier Hunter Clark of Dos Pueblos opened his cross country season with a second-place finish in the senior class race at the Seaside Invitational in Ventura on Friday.

Clark ran 14:55 on the flat 3-mile course to lead the Chargers on a warm, windy at San Buenaventura State Beach. Junior Josh McGregor clocked 15:44 and finished 16th overall among juniors.

Senior Christina Rice took first place in her race in 17:20 and Natalie Hawkins ran a personal best of 19:17 to finish 27th in the girls seniors race. Ruby Gans broke 20 minutes for the first time (19:59) and finished 38th.

RESULTS

"Christina took over a mile and a half in and gapped the field quickly," DP coach Josh Christensen said of Rice. This was a great opener for her. We're thrilled with her fitness at this point in time."

On Hawkins, Christensen said: "Natalie put in a great summer of work, and today was just the beginning of seeing this pay off. The coach said Gans is "ready to have a breakout year."

Clark moved into the lead of the boys senior race a little over a mile into it before settling back into the pack after battling a stiff headwind.

"This was a good opening race for a season that looks to be a long one," said Christensen.

On McGregor, "He went out strong with the lead pack, but a tough week of training left him feeling sluggish at the end of his race. He'll bounce back for our first league meet on Wednesday," said Christensen.

DP's top finishers:

GIRLS

Christina Rice: 17:20
Natalie Hawkins: 19:17
Ruby Gans: 19:59
Joanna Zukin: 20:25
Emmi Wyttenbach: 20:19
Molly Gans: 20:45
Riley Wahlberg: 21:13

BOYS

Hunter Clark: 14:55
Josh McGregor: 15:44
Jack Randmaa: 16:30
Loren Young: 16:46
Joseph Pearlman: 16:38
Ben Stefanski: 16:43
Scott Buie: 16:53

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 