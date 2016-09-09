Christina Rice Wins Senior Race at Seaside Invite; Hunter Clark is 2nd Among Senior Boys

Cross Country

Returning CIF state qualifier Hunter Clark of Dos Pueblos opened his cross country season with a second-place finish in the senior class race at the Seaside Invitational in Ventura on Friday.

Clark ran 14:55 on the flat 3-mile course to lead the Chargers on a warm, windy at San Buenaventura State Beach. Junior Josh McGregor clocked 15:44 and finished 16th overall among juniors.

Senior Christina Rice took first place in her race in 17:20 and Natalie Hawkins ran a personal best of 19:17 to finish 27th in the girls seniors race. Ruby Gans broke 20 minutes for the first time (19:59) and finished 38th.

RESULTS

"Christina took over a mile and a half in and gapped the field quickly," DP coach Josh Christensen said of Rice. This was a great opener for her. We're thrilled with her fitness at this point in time."

On Hawkins, Christensen said: "Natalie put in a great summer of work, and today was just the beginning of seeing this pay off. The coach said Gans is "ready to have a breakout year."

Clark moved into the lead of the boys senior race a little over a mile into it before settling back into the pack after battling a stiff headwind.

"This was a good opening race for a season that looks to be a long one," said Christensen.

On McGregor, "He went out strong with the lead pack, but a tough week of training left him feeling sluggish at the end of his race. He'll bounce back for our first league meet on Wednesday," said Christensen.

DP's top finishers:

GIRLS

Christina Rice: 17:20

Natalie Hawkins: 19:17

Ruby Gans: 19:59

Joanna Zukin: 20:25

Emmi Wyttenbach: 20:19

Molly Gans: 20:45

Riley Wahlberg: 21:13

BOYS

Hunter Clark: 14:55

Josh McGregor: 15:44

Jack Randmaa: 16:30

Loren Young: 16:46

Joseph Pearlman: 16:38

Ben Stefanski: 16:43

Scott Buie: 16:53

