Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 2:46 pm | Partly Cloudy 70º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Tennis

Season Ends For Carpinteria Against Bolsa Grande in Quarterfinal

By Shomik Mukherjee, Sports Reporter | May 15, 2018 | 10:34 p.m.

Carpinteria boys tennis couldn't extend its season on Tuesday, falling 13-5 to Bolsa Grande in the CIF Division 4 quarterfinal. 

After coming out of the first round tied 3-3, the Warriors fell down 5-1 in the second after dropping two close sets. Bolsa wrapped up the match afterwards.

Solomon Nahooikaika/Kirby Zapata held control of all three of their sets and took down the Matadors' no. 1 doubles team, 6-1. Nahooikaika stormed the net and deceptively hit shots down the line to uphold the duo's unpredictability. 

Meanwhile, Luke Nahooikaika/Cameron Gralewski went for 2-1 and launched a big first-round comeback from 1-4 down to win a 7-6 (4) tiebreaker. 

The team's other top players, including singles no. 1 Jeremy Saito, hung in there, but couldn't finish with wins, coach Charles Bryant said. 

"This is one of those matches that I truly believe we would win 90 percent of the time they would play," Bryant said, "but just not today."

Carpinteria finishes its season 16-5 overall and as Frontier League champs.

"We cannot remember the last time Carpinteria has advanced in the CIF playoffs," Bryant said. "It really could be a few decades ago. So, to win two rounds is something hopefully we can build on for next season."

Saito, Nahooikaika/Zapata and Nahooikaika/Gralewski will all compete May 24 in the CIF Sectional individual tournament. 

Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 