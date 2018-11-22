Pixel Tracker

Thursday, November 22 , 2018, 10:44 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Season of Hope Food, Toy Drive Begins Nov. 23

By Yoli McGlinchey for Santa Barbara City Fire Department | November 22, 2018 | 8:48 a.m.

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department is again participating in the Season of Hope food and toy drive starting Friday Nov. 23. This year, KSBY has teamed up with local nonprofit organizations, fire departments and several local businesses for the community-wide event.

The Santa Barbara Fire Department will be collecting donations of non-perishable food and new, unwrapped toys at all of their eight stations until Thursday Dec. 20.

This year all toys and food collected by the fire stations will be given to the Unity Shoppe to assist community members who need a helping hand.
 
Drop off the non-perishable food and/or unwrapped new toys between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. seven days a week at any of the following locations:
 
Station 1, 121 W. Carrillo St.
Station 2, 819 Cacique St.
Station 3, 415 E. Sola St.
Station 4, 19 N. Ontare Road
Station 5, 2505 Modoc Road
Station 6, 1802 Cliff Drive
Station 7, 2411 Stanwood Drive
Station 8, 40 Hartley Place
 
Call 805-564-5711 for more information.

— Yoli McGlinchey for Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 