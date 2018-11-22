Season of Hope Food, Toy Drive Begins Nov. 23

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department is again participating in the Season of Hope food and toy drive starting Friday Nov. 23. This year, KSBY has teamed up with local nonprofit organizations, fire departments and several local businesses for the community-wide event.

The Santa Barbara Fire Department will be collecting donations of non-perishable food and new, unwrapped toys at all of their eight stations until Thursday Dec. 20.

This year all toys and food collected by the fire stations will be given to the Unity Shoppe to assist community members who need a helping hand.



Drop off the non-perishable food and/or unwrapped new toys between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. seven days a week at any of the following locations:



Station 1, 121 W. Carrillo St.

Station 2, 819 Cacique St.

Station 3, 415 E. Sola St.

Station 4, 19 N. Ontare Road

Station 5, 2505 Modoc Road

Station 6, 1802 Cliff Drive

Station 7, 2411 Stanwood Drive

Station 8, 40 Hartley Place



Call 805-564-5711 for more information.

— Yoli McGlinchey for Santa Barbara City Fire Department.