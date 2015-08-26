Trust, Estate Planning Attorney Chris Jones Joins Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell

Advice

Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell LLP is pleased to announce that Chris Jones has joined the firm, effective July 1, 2015.

Jones, a longtime resident of Santa Barbara, has practiced law since 1972. His philosophy of making law easy, understandable, clear and comfortable has helped him become one of the most well respected and knowledgeable trusts and estate planning attorneys in Santa Barbara and on the Central Coast.

His areas of expertise include wills, estates, trusts and probate (including living trusts), tax planning, business succession planning, irrevocable trusts, advanced direction of health care, generation-skipping planning and avoidance of probate.

Jones is a California State Bar certified specialist in estate planning, trust and probate law. He works with a variety of estate planning, investment, accounting and tax professionals, successfully and creatively assisting clients in developing and managing estates of unique, diverse size and content.

He received his bachelor's degree from UC Santa Barbara and UC Los Angeles and his Doctor of Jurisprudence from the University of Southern California.

Jones is a member of the State Bar of California, the Santa Barbara County Bar Association (co-chair of the trusts and estates section). He is also a member of the board of directors of RSVP, Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Santa Barbara and PathPoint.

He is a hospice volunteer for Santa Barbara VNA Hospice and has also served as a law school instructor at Santa Barbara College of Law, teaching courses in legal analysis, wills and trusts, and advanced legal writing.

— Ed Seaman represents ​Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell LLP.