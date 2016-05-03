Seasoned Local Banker David Hall Joins Community West Bank

Community West Bancshares, (NASDAQ: CWBC), parent company of Community West Bank, has announced that David Hall has joined the bank. Hall will serve as vice president and community banking manager, with an office at Community West Bank’s full-service downtown Santa Barbara branch at 1501 State Street.

“David provides the private banking and branch management experience that we were looking for at our Santa Barbara office,” said Bill Filippin, executive vice president and chief banking officer. “As we continue to grow locally, we are excited to have David join us, with his deep rooted relationships in the marketplace.”

Prior to joining Community West Bank, Hall served as private banker and branch manager at Union Bank in Santa Barbara and Montecito and private banker at Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.

He is vice president for Santa Barbara Foresters Hugs for Cubs and is a community council member for the Westside Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara.

“David has a proven customer service and branch staff management record,” said Brian Schwabecher, senior vice president and regional market manager. “We are very happy to have him on our Santa Barbara Community West Bank team.”



— Kevin W. Moon is the director of marketing and product development at Community West Bank.