Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 3:57 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Business

Seasoned Local Banker David Hall Joins Community West Bank

By Kevin W. Moon for Community West Bank | May 3, 2016 | 5:05 p.m.
David Hall Click to view larger
David Hall (Community West Bank photo)

Community West Bancshares, (NASDAQ: CWBC), parent company of Community West Bank, has announced that David Hall has joined the bank. Hall will serve as vice president and community banking manager, with an office at Community West Bank’s full-service downtown Santa Barbara branch at 1501 State Street.

“David provides the private banking and branch management experience that we were looking for at our Santa Barbara office,” said Bill Filippin, executive vice president and chief banking officer.  “As we continue to grow locally, we are excited to have David join us, with his deep rooted relationships in the marketplace.”

Prior to joining Community West Bank, Hall served as private banker and branch manager at Union Bank in Santa Barbara and Montecito and private banker at Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.

He is vice president for Santa Barbara Foresters Hugs for Cubs and is a community council member for the Westside Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara.

“David has a proven customer service and branch staff management record,” said Brian Schwabecher, senior vice president and regional market manager. “We are very happy to have him on our Santa Barbara Community West Bank team.” 
 
Kevin W. Moon is the director of marketing and product development at Community West Bank.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 