Season’s Final Rock the Wharf Event Drops Anchor Jan. 7

Stearns Wharf between the Sea Center and Old Wharf Trading Company will be rocking out from 3-5 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, for the fourth free Rock the Wharf event, part of a monthly lineup of live performances overlooking the ocean.

Family and friends can enjoy live music provided by Notes for Notes® - Jazz Villains. Emcee will be KYTD’s Lin Aubuchon. A gift basket will be raffled off at 5 p.m. and specials will be offered by participating merchants. Visitors can listen to music, dine, shop and enjoy some of Santa Barbara's best views all at the same time.

Parking is available on Stearns Wharf and at the Chase Palm Park and Garden Street parking lots. The first 90-minutes of parking on the wharf is free. Or, take the Little Toot water taxi from the harbor, or the downtown or waterfront shuttles to the wharf.

Rock the Wharf is sponsored by the Stearns Wharf Business Association, the city of Santa Barbara Waterfront Department, and Teen Star. For more information, visit:



http://stearnswharf.org/press/Rock-the-Wharf.php

http://stearnswharf.org/Rock-the-Wharf.html

http://notesfornotes.org



This is the last concert for this season; watch for future Rock the Wharf events the first Saturday of the month from October 2017 through January 2018.

— Neil Bruskin Stearns Wharf Business Association.