Season’s First Frost Advisory Issued For Santa Ynez, Cuyama Valleys

Advice

A frost advisory has been issued for early Thursday and Friday for interior sections of Santa Barbara County.

The National Weather Service issued the alert regarding near-freezing temperatures for the Santa Ynez and Cuyama valleys.

“A cold and dry air mass will settle over the region and bring sub-freezing temperatures to the interior valleys and coldest coastal valley spots Thursday morning for the first time this season,” the Weather Service said.

The frost advisory — meaning that frost is imminent — is in effect from 3 am. to 9 a.m. Thursday, with officials saying temperatures will hover between 35 and 32 degrees.

Similar conditions are expected Friday morning.

Residents are reminded that frost can damage sensitive plans and harm unsheltered animals. Steps should be take to protect sensitive outdoor plants and pets should be brought indoors, authorities said.

The next chance at rain could come as soon as Monday, when experts are including a slight chance at showers in the forecast.

