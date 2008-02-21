Seastrand to Head Up Aerospace Panel

Former Rep. Andrea Seastrand, R-Santa Barbara, has been appointed chairwoman of the aerospace advisory committee of the state Commission for Economic Development. Seastrand is the executive director of the California Space Authority in Santa Maria.

"California’s aerospace industry is vital to California’s economy and to maintaining California’s position as the world’s leader in innovation and progress," Lt. Gov. John Garamendi said in announcing Seastrand’s appointment Thursday.

"I am thrilled that Andrea Seastrand will lead the aerospace advisory committee in its important mission."

Seastrand expressed appreciation for the appointment.

“It’s a pleasure to be recognized in this way and asked to offer additional leadership within the aerospace community," she said.

In addition to Seastrand, committee members are John Daegele, sector vice president, System Engineering, Integration and Test Division, Northrop Grumman Space Technology; Celeste Ford, president and CEO of Stellar Solutions Inc.; Leonard F. Kwiatkowski, vice president and general manager, Global Communications Systems, Lockheed Martin; Mark Sirangelo, CEO and vice chairman, SpaceDev; Susan Sloan, vice president of Mission Assurance, Space and Airborne Systems, Raytheon Co.; and Gary Toyama, vice president, Southern California Region for Boeing Space and Intelligence Systems — Boeing Integrated Defense Systems.



Garamendi chairs the bipartisan commission, which advances policies to develop new, high-wage jobs and a sustainable economy. The seven-member aerospace advisory committee will provide status information on California’s aerospace business.

The nonprofit California Space Authority is comprised of space-related companies, entrepreneurs, government agencies and academic research programs. California’s space enterprise industry is a $21.85 billion business representing 19 percent of the global space market and more than 265,500 jobs statewide.