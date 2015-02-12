Limited Seating Available for Upcoming Concerts at Chumash Casino Resort

The demand is always high for Chumash Casino Resort concert tickets, and that will only intensify in the coming months as the Samala Showroom becomes a more intimate venue during the property’s renovation.

Tickets for Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band (March 12) and Pepe Aguilar (March 27) both sold out within days of being released to the public. Beyond the popularity of each act, there’s another reason for the spike in demand.

The Samala Showroom, which typically has 1,400 seats for concerts, will be temporarily divided into two sections to accommodate the casino’s nonsmoking section during the casino’s expansion project. Starting in March, a wall will be erected in the showroom, and the capacity for concerts will be reduced to 624 seats.

“With that in mind, we’re going to rescale the sound system and create an environment that is much more intimate,” said Wayne Hurte, the executive director of marketing at the Chumash Casino Resort. “You’re going to be much closer to the acts than you’ve ever been before."

The reduction in seats, combined with the popularity of upcoming acts, explains why shows are selling out fast.

Tickets go on sale to the public Thursday for upcoming performances by comedian Kathy Griffin (April 2), fast-rising country stars Dallas Smith & LoCash (April 10), comedian Sinbad (April 23) and the popular all-male dance revue Thunder From Down Under (April 30).

“Now that we’re booking shows with the understanding that the venue will be smaller, we’re going to be booking acts that might be a little more up-and-coming — acts that have more current radio play,” Hurte said.

The Samala Showroom will return to its regular capacity once the Chumash Casino Resort expansion project is completed in May 2016.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online by clicking here.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.