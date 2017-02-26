Seats Open on Vector Board, Landmarks Committee

County Supervisor Janet Wolf is seeking community members who live in the 2nd District to serve on the Mosquito and Vector Control Board and Historic Landmarks Advisory Committee.

“Serving on a commission or board is an excellent opportunity to learn more about county government while also providing a vital service by advising the Board of Supervisors on important issues affecting our community,” Wolf said.

Applicants must live in the Santa Barbara County's 2nd Supervisorial District (http://www.countyofsb.org/bos/wolf/map.sbc) and meet eligibility requirements specific to the board or committee. The following is a brief description of the board and committee:

» Mosquito and Vector Control Board: Establishes policy and makes decisions as guidelines for the administration and operations of the District.

Those include monitoring the prevalence of vector-borne diseases (such as West Nile virus), review of financial statements, determination of the District’s budget, discussion of potential implementation of new administrative or operational techniques and policies, etc.

For more information, visit http://mvmdistrict.com/board-of-trustees.html.

» Historic Landmarks Advisory Committee: Promotes the county's economic welfare and prosperity by preserving and protecting those places, sites, buildings, structures, works of art and other objects having a special historic or aesthetic character or interest, for the use, education and view of the public, and to remind county residents and visitors of the county's background.

For more information, visit http://sbcountyplanning.org/boards/hlac/index.cfm.

To apply online, go to http://countyofsb.org/ceo/boards-commissions/apply.sbc. Application forms are also available at the Office of the Clerk of the Board, 105 E. Anapamu St. Room 407 in Santa Barbara.

For questions or assistance with submitting an application, contact Naomi Kovacs at 568-2195.

— Naomi Kovacs for 2nd Dist. Supervisor Janet Wolf.